Grassel Drives in Four as Madison Night Mares Defeat La Crosse Steam

June 16, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

La Crosse, WI - The Madison Night Mares (4-1) came back from an early deficit to beat the La Crosse Steam (1-5) 8-3 on Monday night in La Crosse.

The Steam rallied for three runs in the first inning to take the lead. Grace Frechette (St. Cloud State University) opened the scoring with an RBI single, and Calli Janik (Mount Mercy University) had a run-scoring knock later in the frame to extend the advantage.

After a quiet start at the plate, Madison found a spark in the fourth inning. With the Night Mares trailing 3-2 in the fourth inning, Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State University) drove home two runs with a single to right field, giving Madison its first lead of the game at 4-3.

Grassel wasn't done making an impact on offense. In the sixth inning, she returned to the plate and gave Madison some insurance, ripping a two-run double to extend the Night Mares lead to 6-3. Emma Kavanagh (University of Arizona) added an RBI knock later in the inning, and Madison cruised the rest of the way to the victory.

Karlie Mckenzie (Eastern Illinois University) pitched the full game and earned the win in the circle for the Night Mares, as she didn't allow a single run after the first inning. Elly Eckrich (University of Tennessee-Martin) was charged with the loss for the Steam.

The Night Mares will return home to Warner Park on Tuesday night to face the Minot Honeybees. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







