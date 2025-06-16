Habaneros Destroy the Ignite 18-3
June 16, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)
Mankato Habaneros News Release
Sami Potvin (Iowa State University) starts in the circle for the Habaneros, allowing 1 run on 2 hits courtesy of a Mia Johnson RBI Single (University of Wisconsin-Parkside).
A rain delay in Mankato once again put a pause on this game for over an hour. Resumed play at 8:15.
Sailor Hall (Minnesota State University) gets things going for the Habaneros with a 2-run Homerun! Morgan Honeycutt (St.Cloud State University) would also add another 2 runs across the board with an RBI Single. 4-1 Habaneros.
Brooklyn Hofer (University of North Dakota) would hit a Solo home run for the Ignite to cut the deficit to 2 in the top half of the 3rd.
Skylinn Pogue (Iowa University) keeps the offense going for the Habaneros with a 2-Run RBI Single. Habaneros would go on to onslaught the Ignite in the bottom of the 3rd. Putting up a total of 6 runs in the inning. 2-run Homerun from Katy Olive (University of Northern Iowa)
Another massive inning for the Habanero bats as Skylinn Pogue (Iowa University) has herself one hellueva day with a 6RBI performance and pushing out a grand slam in the bottom of the 4th. 18-2 Habaneros.
Pinch hitter in the top of the fifth for the Ignite hits a Solo blast to cut the deficit to 15.
Images from this story
|
Mankato Habaneros catcher Skylinn Pogue
Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 16, 2025
- Habaneros Destroy the Ignite 18-3 - Mankato Habaneros
- Grassel Drives in Four as Madison Night Mares Defeat La Crosse Steam - Madison Night Mares
- Ignite Stumble in 18-3 Loss to Habaneros - Wausau Ignite
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.