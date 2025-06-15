Madison Night Mares Come Up Just Short in 9-8 Loss to Wausau Ignite

June 15, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Wausau, WI - The Madison Night Mares (3-1) fell short in a close game against the Wausau Ignite (2-3) on Sunday afternoon at Athletic Park.

The Night Mares wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in the first inning, as Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) blasted a two-run home run to give the Night Mares a 2-0 lead.

After Wausau tied the game, Reganne Bennett (University of Michigan) quickly answered with a three-run homer in the third, putting the Night Mares back in front. It was her fourth home run of the season, bringing her RBI total to 11.

Wausau turned the tide in the bottom half, with Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State University) and Molly Fitzgerald (University of Missouri-Kansas City) both homering to give the Ignite a 6-5 edge. Ava Carroll (University of Washington) evened the score in the fourth with her first homer of the season, but the Ignite fired back with three straight runs to grab a 9-6 advantage.

The Night Mares weren't done yet - Blomberg and Emma Kavanagh (University of Arizona) knocked in runs with back-to-back hits in the seventh to make it a one-run game. But that's as close as they'd get, as the Ignite held on for the 9-8 win.

Riley Stiles (Lake Forest College) pitched the full game for the Ignite and earned her first win of the season. Andrea Jaskowiak (University of Iowa) was charged with the loss for the Night Mares.

Madison will travel to La Crosse on Monday to face off against the Steam. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Night Mares will return home to Warner Park on Tuesday night to host the Minot Honeybees at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 15, 2025

