Lucey Hits Go-Ahead Slam as Madison Night Mares Win Home Opener

June 13, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (2-0) rallied late on offense to take down the Wausau Ignite (1-2) in the home opener at Warner Park on Thursday night.

The Night Mares scored first, as Emma Kavanagh (University of Arizona) ripped an RBI double to give Madison a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The score remained the same until the fourth, when the Ignite tied the game on a sacrifice fly from Molly Fitzgerald (University of Missouri-Kansas City).

In the bottom of the fourth, the Night Mares offense found some power. After a Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State University) sacrifice fly gave the Night Mares the lead, Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) and Kavanagh hit back-to-back home runs to make it 5-1 Madison.

The Ignite responded with three runs in the fifth inning, and took the lead in the sixth. After a bases-loaded walk tied the game, Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State University) hit a two-run double to give Wausau a 7-5 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Night Mares battled back in dramatic fashion. With one run already across in the frame, Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) belted a go-ahead grand slam to give the Night Mares a 10-7 lead.

Wausau did not go down quietly in the seventh inning, as Reagon Proud (Upper Iowa University) smashed a two-run home run over the left field wall to get the Ignite back within one. The tying run reached base, but a flyout ended the game, and gave the Night Mares their second win of the season.

Andrea Jaskowiak (University of Iowa) earned the win for the Night Mares in the circle, her first of the season. Riley Stiles (Lake Forest College) was charged with the loss for the Ignite.

The two teams will return to the action on Friday night in Wausau, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Night Mares will be back home at Warner Park next Tuesday to face the Minot Honeybees at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 13, 2025

