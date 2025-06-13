Nightmares Score 22 To Pick Up Third Win Of The Season, Ignite Drop To 1-3

June 13, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

WAUSAU, WI- The Wausau Ignite fell 22-1 to the Madison Nightmares on Friday night in a five-inning contest. The Nightmares picked up their third win of the season, all of them coming against the Wausau Ignite.

The Nightmares used a couple of big innings to lead the way in their strong win. Madison scored nine runs in the second innings and followed it with 12 runs in the third to take a commanding lead.

The Ignite got their lone run in the bottom of the fourth Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) got on base with a double, and moved across to third base on a groundout by Mia Johnson. After an errant throw attempting to get Schwisow out. Riley was able to advance to home to ensure Wausau avoided getting shut out at home.

The Ignite are now 1-3 to begin the 2025 season, and 1-2 at home. Tonight was the first night where the Ignite didn't score multiple runs in a game. Madison moved to 3-0 and still holds first place in the Northwoods Softball League standings.

The Ignite will be able to rest tomorrow, taking their first off day of the season, before having a chance to respond on Sunday, June 15, when they host the Nightmares in the finale of the first four game series between the two sides. First pitch for the game on Father's Day is slated for 1:05.







