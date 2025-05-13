Ignite Adds Outfielder to 2025 Roster

May 13, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - Kaylee Kinsinger, a freshman outfielder from Dodge City Community College will take the field with the Ignite for their upcoming inaugural season.

OF- Kaylee Kinsinger| 5'6" | L/L | Freshman | Dodge City Community College

Kinsinger is originally from Valley Center, Kansas and went to high school at Valley Center High School. During the summer, Kinsinger the Kansas Fusion travel softball organization.

Currently, Kinsinger is batting .413 through 63 at-bats with 26 hits and 8 RBIs. She has drawn 4 walks and accounted for 14 stolen bases with an on-base percentage of .448. In the field, Kinsinger has maintained a .925 fielding percentage with 35 putouts.

Opening Day for Wausau Ignite Softball is Tuesday, June 10th against the La Crosse Steam at Athletic Park in Wausau. All tickets are on sale now, including single game, season tickets, group tickets, and select packages! Get yours today to catch all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or by going to www.ignitesoftball.com.







