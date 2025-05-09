Ignite Adds Two Local Pitchers for 2025 Season

May 9, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau, WI- Wausau Ignite Softball is excited to announce the signings of two local pitchers for the 2025 season. Maren Sauvageau from North Iowa Area Community College and Hannah Trzinski from the University of Minnesota at Crookston will join the team for their inaugural campaign.

RHP- Maren Sauvageau| 5'10" | R/R | Freshman | North Iowa Area Community College

RHP- Hannah Trzinski 5'6" | R/R | Freshman | University of Minnesota Crookston

Sauvageau is originally from Plover, Wisconsin, and played her high school softball at Stevens Point Area Senior High, during which she received four all-conference and two all-district selections. So far this season, Sauvageau has appeared in 22 games for the Trojans and has recorded a 3.29 ERA in 55.1 innings of work.

A native of Stevens Point, Trzinski played for Pacelli high school, winning two back-to-back state championships in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, she was also named Division 5 Player of the Year in Wisconsin. This season so far, Trzinski has notched eight strikeouts and one save through 14 innings.

Opening Day for Wausau Ignite Softball is Tuesday, June 10th against the La Crosse Steam at Athletic Park in Wausau. All tickets are on sale now, including single game, season tickets, group tickets, and select packages! Get yours today to catch all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or by going to www.ignitesoftball.com.







