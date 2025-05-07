Concordia Freshmen to Join Ignite Roster for 2025

May 7, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - The Ignite will add another big bat to their line-up with the addition of Concordia College catcher and infielder Brooklyn Hofer.

C/INF- Brooklyn Hofer| 5'5" | R/R | Freshman | Concordia College (MN)

Hofer is originally from Cold Spring, Minnesota, and is a duel sport collegiate athlete, playing soccer for the Cobbers as well. She attended high school at ROCORI and played in numerous Minnesota state softball tournaments during her time.

Through 38 games this season, Hofer has posted a .416 batting average with 3 home runs and is currently leading the team with 24 RBIs. She has shown consistency and power at the plate, accounting for 20 extra-base hits and only 16 strikeouts through 113 at bats.

Opening Day for Wausau Ignite Softball is Tuesday, June 10th against the La Crosse Steam at Athletic Park in Wausau. All tickets are on sale now, including single game, season tickets, group tickets, and select packages! Get yours today to catch all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or by going to www.ignitesoftball.com.

