Wausau Break Home Winning Streak for Madison

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







MADISON, WI. - The Ignite broke an almost year-long streak for the Madison Nightmares off Zoey Mills' 6th complete game. Snapping the Nightmares' home winning streak dating back to July 2025. Mia Johnson continues her heroics with her record-shattering 16th home run of the season.

How It Happened

With two outs, Claire Calmes (UW-Madison) struck a solo shot to left-center field, putting the Ignite up first. Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) continued her hot streak and collected the ALL-TIME record for home runs in a season, blasting her 16th of the season. Zoey Mills (EFSC) made her sixth start of the year. After a fantastic line drive catch by Viola Smith (Eastern Illinois), the Ignite struggled to put away batters. A loaded bases walk brought home one run before a loaded bases putout by Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) put away the second out of the inning. Viola Smith made another fantastic tracking catch on a pop-up to limit any more scoring, and the Ignite ended the first inning up 2-1.

The Ignite were dropped three up and three down to start the second inning before Zoey Mills got back to work, striking out her first batter while the field put away the rest.

One out put away, Taylor Liebelt (Illinois State) found a single through the third baseman and shortstop but was left on base to close the scoring effort. The Nightmares found themselves with runners in scoring position but couldn't bring anyone home.

The fourth opened with the Ignite up 2-1. Mia Johnson led off with a hit-by-pitch but was stranded. The nIghtmares followed, going three up and three down.

Gracie Konkol (St. Thomas, MN) led off the fifth with a double down the third base line, only to be stranded after the next three batters went down in order. Madison stranded a runner for themselves to keep the Ignite up 2-1.

Two outs already away, Viola Smith delivered a single past the glove of the shortstop. But once again, she would be stranded. Poor baserunning by the Nightmares and excellent heads-up defense by Wausau kept the Ignite up 2-1.

In the seventh, Madison Werner (UW-Madison) found her first hit of the day with a single up the middle. Sammie Kulak (San Jose State) found a one-out single to put two on for the top of the order. A sac-fly by Taylor Liebelt advanced Werner to third. A wild pitch put both runners in scoring position. Both were left on. In the bottom of the seventh, a leadoff bunt was perfectly folded by the ignite to put away the first out. A pop-up put away the second out, and a perfectly folded grounder handed Madison their third loss of the season.

Stats and Facts

Mia Johnson's 16th home run of the season sets the all-time season record previously set in 2024 by Paige Zender (La Crosse). Johnson's 30 career home runs are the most in a career in the Northwoods.

Zoey Mills continues to lead the league with her 6th complete game.

The Ignite handed the Nightmare their third loss of the year and first loss at Werner Park since July 26th of 2025.

Coming Up Next

The Ignite will return home for a three-game home stand against the Minot Honey Bees on July 18th. Game one, a doubleheader, is set for 5:05 pm Saturday and can be caught on Flo Sports.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on the Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.