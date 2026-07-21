Five Team Home Runs See Ignite Victorious 12-6 over Nightmares

Published on July 20, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







MADISON, WI. - Wausau's offense explodes for two two-home-run performances from Claire Calmes and Riley Schwisow, as well as a solo shot from Marley Teasley. The 12-6 Victory is Madison's fifth loss on the season, fourth to the Ignite and second home loss on the year.

How It Happened

Gracie Konkol (St. Thomas, MN) led off the game with a walk. Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) followed with another walk. Claire Calmes (UW-Madison) launched her sixth home run of the year to put the Ignite up three with no outs quickly. With one out on the board, Brynn Daniel (Northwestern State) made her return to Wausau with a double to left field. Daniel advanced to third on a wild pitch. Daniel would be stranded to end the top inning. Brooklynn Danielson (Florida Atlantic) made her first start of the year for the Ignite. A two-out grand slam gave the Nightmares the lead. Danielson acquired her first strikeout as an Ignite despite Madison going up 4-3.

Gracie Konkol found a two-out single to put a runner aboard in the top of the second inning. Konkol stole second, and Riley Schwisow launched her fourth home run of the year to put the Ignite back on top. Claire Calmes followed with a single to left and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) and Brynn Daniel walked to load the bases and they would be left as such to end the scoring effort. The Ignite defense and baserunning mistakes by the Nightmares kept Wausau up 5-4 after two.

Viola Smith (Eastern Illinois) found a one-out single that bounced over the head of the pitcher. Sydney Spear (Bradley) put one over the head of the third baseman to put two runners on. A line out and a baserunning mistake saw no runners come across for the Ignite. The defense got the job done and stayed up one.

Claire Clames smashed her second homer of the day, her seventh of the year, with one out away in the fourth. Mia Johnson drew a walk and advanced to second on a Brynn Daniel ground out. Marley Teasley joined the home run festivities with a deep shot to left, her first home run since June 25th, putting the Ignite up 8-4. A fly out and an excellent throw to second by Gracie Konkol put two outs away in the bottom of the inning.

Three up, three down for the Ignite batters sent Wausau back to the field quickly. Zoey Mills (EFSC) came in for relief of Danielson and took down the Nightmares in three batters.

In the top of the sixth inning, Mia Johnson found a one-out single, Marley Teasley found a two-out single, and a wild pitch advanced both into scoring position. Sammie Kulak (San Jose State) singled, but a throw over the head of the first baseman brought home both Johnson and Teasley to go up 10-4. Despite two runners on, the Ignite defense combined with Zoey Mills' first punchout of the game to keep Wausau up six.

Sydney Spear led off the seventh with a single, then Riley Schwisow sent a missile into left field for her second home run of the game, setting the score at 12-4. A rally was started by the Nightmares that saw two singles and a wild pitch that scored one. The first out of the bottom of the inning scored another. Back-to-back fly outs ended the rally for the Nightmares, with the Ignite victorious 12-6.

Stats and Facts

Claire Calmes' 7 home runs are best for second on the team behind Mia Johnson (18).

The Ignites' five-home-run game ties their own record they hold with the Nightmares for most Homers by a team in a game.

Wausau hands Madison their largest margin of defeat since June 22nd of 2025. A 11-1 loss to Mankato.

Coming Up Next

Wausau will enjoy two off days before a road trip to La Crosse on Thursday, July 23rd. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm on Flo Sports.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on the Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 20, 2026

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