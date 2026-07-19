Ignite Split Double Home Header against Honeybees

Published on July 18, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







WAUSAU, WI - The Ignite split a doubleheader with the Minot Honeybees in tough fashion. Wausau resumed a month-old game up 10-0 and took home the win, but failed to find consistent hitting in game two against a tough Minot rotation.

How It Happened Game One

On June 22, the final game of a four-game road series in Minot. The game began with a Marley Teasley (Washington) walk followed by a Megan McGinnis (St. Mary's MN) single. Brynn Danile brought home Teasley with a sac fly to open the scoring and put the Ignite up 1-0. Zoey Mills (EFSC) got the start in the circle and worked out a jam on the bases to keep the Ignite up 1-0.

The Ignite broke the scoring open in the second inning with a Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) leadoff solo shot. Mia Buske (SDSU) followed up with a single to center field. Ava Arenz (Northern Colorado) also reached on a single, and a Quinn Marnocha (SDSU) walk loaded the bases. Another walk by Taylor Liebelt (Illinois State) brought home one run before Marley Teasley blasted a grand slam to left field to put the Ignite up 7-0. Zoey Mills and the defence took the Minot offence three-and-out.

In the top of the third, the Ignite kept laying on the pressure. Ava Arenz led off with a single, followed by a Quinn Marnocha single and a Taylor Liebelt fielder's choice. With two gone, Megan McGinnis brought home two more runs with a double. Bryn Daniel (Northwestern State) fired off a single of her own to bring home McGinnis. Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) and Mia Johnson loaded the bases with a hit-by-pitch and a walk. With two outs, up 10-0, and the bases loaded, the game in Minot was postponed due to weather. Almost a full month later, the Ignite and Honeybees re-took the field in the exact position with different players. Madison Werner (UW-Madison) came in for Mia Buske and struck out to close the third inning. Zoey Mills would still finish the game, putting away the Honeybees in the bottom of the inning.

The top of the fourth went quietly for both teams, keeping the score at 10-0 through 4 innings across almost a month.

The fifth inning saw the ignite quickly go down to two outs. Riley Schwisow drew a walk and stole both second and third to be brought home by a Mia Johnson triple. Madison Werner followed with a walk, and Viola Smith (Eastern Illinois) smacked a single that brought home Johnson and set Wausau up 12. Minot fought two runs back but ultimately fell in the 12-2 run-rule victory.

How It Happened Game Two

The Honeybees responded quickly with a swift 3-run lead to start game two. The Ignite went down to start the first full game of the day down 3-0.

The second inning saw Minot score two more and Riley Schwisow to launch a towering solo shot.

Down 5-1, Riley Stiles (Lake Forrest) came in for relief, and the defense took the Honeybees three up and three down. The Ignite was followed with a two-out Taylor Liebelt single, not to be brought home.

In the fourth inning, Minot scored one more to go up 6-1. Once again, the Ignite stranded Claire Calmes, who struck a leadoff single.

A three-run homer from Minot brought their scoring to nine in the game. Wausau made heavy substitutions. Marley Teasley led off with a single, Sammie Kulak (San Jose State) drew a walk, and with two outs, Claire Calmes brought home both with a two-RBI single.

Both teams went the rest of the night without any significant offensive strikes, and Wausau ended the day 16-16 following the 9-3 loss.

Stats and Facts

Zoey Mills holds the League lead in both wins (9) and complete games (7).

Mia Johnson continues to lead the League in home runs (17) and in RBI's (49).

With the completion of game one, Megan McGinnis leads the league in batting average with a level .500.

Coming Up Next

The Ignite will return home to face the Honeybees in their season series finale on July 19th. First pitch is set for 1:05 pm at Athletic Park. The game can be streamed on Flo Sports.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on the Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 18, 2026

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