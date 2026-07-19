Madison Night Mares Fall Behind Early in Loss to La Crosse Steam

Published on July 18, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







La Crosse, WI - The Madison Night Mares (26-4) dropped the opener of their home-and-home series against the La Crosse Steam (15-16), falling 6-1 on Saturday night.

The Steam grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Avary Makarewicz (University of Tennessee-Martin). La Crosse added to its advantage in the second, as Jackie Larsen (Bemidji State University) and Makayla Etling (UNC-Pembroke) each delivered RBI singles to make it 3-0.

Rachel Mori (UNC-Pembroke) extended the Steam's lead with an RBI double in the fourth inning, pushing the score to 4-0. Madison answered in the bottom half of the inning when Addie Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) drove in the Night Mares' lone run with an RBI single, trimming the deficit to 4-1.

La Crosse put the game out of reach in the sixth. Mori came home on a wild pitch before Trinity Gregg (University of Jamestown) added an RBI single to stretch the lead to 6-1.

Preslynn Baker (John Melvin Christian College) tossed a complete game, allowing just one run while striking out six to earn the win in the circle. Kendall Weik (North Carolina State University) was charged with the loss for the Night Mares.

The Night Mares return to Warner Park on Sunday for a rematch against the Steam. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.