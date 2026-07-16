Ignite vs Spitfires Double Header Canceled

Published on July 16, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







WAUSAU, WI.- The Wausau Ignite and Grand Forks Spitfires doubleheader set for July 16th has been canceled and will not be made up. Poor air quality due to the Canadian forest fires has been ruled too dangerous to play in.

The season series between the Ignite and Spitfires will end 3-3 as the final two games will not be made up. Grand Forks currently sits a half-game ahead of Wausau in the standings.

The Ignite will hit the road on Friday the 17th to face the Madison Mallards at Werner Park. First Pitch is set for 6:05 pm.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on the Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 16, 2026

Ignite vs Spitfires Double Header Canceled - Wausau Ignite

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