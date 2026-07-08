Ignite Split Double Header with Nightmares to Hand Madison Its Second Loss

Published on July 8, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







WAUSAU, WI. - The Ignite power through to a second win over the nightmares in 2026, handing Madison their second loss on the season in a 12-8 complete game by Zoey Mills (EFSC). Game two saw retaliation by the Nightmares with a 10-run first inning and a sealed 15-8 win despite two homers, including a grand slam by Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside).

How It Happened Game One

The Ignite defence and Zoey Mills picked up where they left off after game four in Grand Forks, with no runners coming across for the most dangerous offense in the league. The offense picked up what the defense left them. Taylor Liebelt (Illinois State) led off with a single, followed by Marley Teasley (Washington) doing the same, with a walk by Claire Calmes (UW-Madison). A fielder's choice by Mia Johnson scored Liebelt and placed runners on the corners. Bree Urban drew a walk to load the bases. A subsequent fielder's choice by Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) brought home Marley Teasley. Viola Smith (Eastern Illinois) made her Ignite entrance with a 2-RBI double, and Gracie Konkol (University of St. Thomas (MN)) followed up with a single to bring home Smith. After the first inning, the Ignite were up 5-0.

Madison responded with a walk and a fielder's choice to set up a run coming across following a single. The Ignite promptly went down in three batters following a double play.

Four runs came across for the nightmares in the third inning with a three-RBI double and a sac-bunt to tie the game up. With one out away, the Ignite found back-to-back singles from Riley Schwisow and Viola Smith before Gracie Konkol scored Schwisow with a single to right field. Sydney Spear (Bradley) then brought home Smith with a sac fly. Ending the third inning with the ignite up 7-5.

Zoey Mills and the defence went through four Nightmare batters, only giving up a walk. The nightmares did the same to the Ignite, with the score remaining 7-5.

The Nightmares found a solo shot to bring the score within one and put away the Ignite in four batters.

Zoey Mills took Madison three up and three down before the Ignite broke the game open. A Taylor Liebelt single and a Marley Teasley walk put two on before a Mia Johnson walk loaded the bases. Bree Urban (Memphis) then walked, scoring Liebelt. Riley Schwisow then struck a 3-RBI double, clearing the bases to put Wausau up five. Another sac fly from Sydney Spear brought home Schwisow and ended the sixth with the Ignite up 12-6.

Some more life came out of the nightmares in the seventh, a double and a walk scored one on a sac fly. And with two outs, a single brought home the last run for Madison. Mills' complete game ended with a 12-8 win.

How It Happened Game Two

The nightmares showed no mercy in the top of the first inning, plating 10 runs off of 8 hits, including two home runs. Taylor Liebelt picked up another leadoff double and was brought home by Mia Johnson, who launched her ninth home run of the year. After one inning, the Ignite were down 10-2.

Madison kept up the pressure with two more runs in the second. The Ignite had an offensive outburst for themselves. Lily Wolf (Drake) drew a walk, Sammie Kulak (SJSU) found a single, and Taylor Liebelt was hit by a pitch. With loaded bases, Marley Teasley brought home two with a sac fly that ended with Teasley being safe at first following an error. Claire Calmes drew a walk, and with the bases juiced, Mia Johnson launched her third grand slam of the year to bring the game back to life for the Ignite 12-8.

The next four innings were completely scoreless between the two teams. Riley Stiles (Lake Forrest), in for relief, pitched lights out until the top of the seventh. The Nightmares tacked on 3 more runs, including a two-run homer. The game, put away by Madison, ended with a double-header draw following Wausau's 15-8 game two loss.

Stats and Facts

Mia Johnson is now tied for second in the league with 10 home runs, her 33 hits and RBIs are best for third.

Mia Johnson extended her hitting streak to 9 games while Claire Calmes extended hers to 10.

Zoey Mills is now tied for most wins with 6 and complete games with 4.

Coming Up Next

Following a well-deserved rest day, the Ignite will host the Mankato Habeneros for a three-game homestand kicking off Thursday with a doubleheader at Athletic Park. First pitch is set for 5:05 on Flo Sports.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on All Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 8, 2026

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