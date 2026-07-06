Ignite Run Rule Spitfires in Road Trip Finale

Published on July 5, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







GRAND FORKS, ND. - The Wausau Ignite showed another offensive masterpiece in their final game of their Grand Forks Road Trip. The Ignite scored 15 runs in the run-rule victory, including a Zoey Mills (EFSC) complete game, 2 Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) home runs, and a Gabby Sosa (Purdue) grand slam.

How It Happened

Claire Calmes (UW-Madison) continued her hot streak with a two-out double for the first hit of the game, and Mia Johnson ripped her 3rd home run of the series to put the ignite up 2-0. Brooke Steinhorst (Loyola Chicago) reached first safely with a hit, striking the pitcher, but she was left on. The Spitfires got shut down by the defense, and after one inning, the Ignite were up 2-0.

Once again, the Ignite found a runner on base in Quinn Marnocha (SDSU) with two outs. Taylor Liebelt (Illinois State) joined with a single to put two runners on. A passed ball put both in scoring position. They were left stranded after a groundout. Despite the Spitfires having two runners on with no outs, the Ignite defense rallied with a double play to get out of the jam and remain up 2-0.

Calmes led off the third with a walk for Mia Johnson, who struck her second two-run homer of the game. Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) secured her first hit of the day with a bobsled infield single. Maya Rudy (Benedictine) secured her first hit on just her third at-bat of the season with a bunt to put runners on the corners with one out. A missed pick-off attempt at second allowed Schwsiow to score and Rudy to reach third. Rudy would come across with an RBI single from Quinn Marnocha. Taylor Liebelt reached on a walk, and another passed ball put both runners in scoring position. The fifth run of the inning came across on another passed ball that scored Marnocha. The Ignite defense and Zoey Mills collected quick two outs in the bottom of the inning, but a miscommunication in the outfield and an overthrow at home plate scored two runs for the Spitfires. Mills' second strikeout of the inning ended the rally with the Ignite up 7-2.

Mia Johnson collected her third hit of the day with a one-out single. Another hit from Brooke Steinhorst put runners on the corners. A Maya Rudy walk loaded the bases, where Gabby Sosa smacked a grand slam to bust the game wide open. The Spitfires couldn't get anything going on offense and the fourth ended with Wausau up 11-2.

Taylor Liebelt led off with an infield single to start the fifth inning. Malrye Teasley (Washington) reached on a walk, and another Claire Calmes hit a single, loading the bases. A Mia Johnson fielder's choice resulted in a force out at home to keep the bases loaded with one out. Another Brooke Stienhorst single scored two and advanced Johnson to second. Riley Schwisow joined with an RBI single to gather her second hit on the day. A Maya Rudy hit-by-pitch loaded the bases once again for the Ignite. A sac-fly from Gabby Sosa plated run number 15 in the game. The Spitfires would strike a 2 run homer with one out and a solo shot to attempt to keep the run-rule victory away from the Ignite. It wouldn't be enough to keep the game away, and The Ignite took the 15-5 run-rule victory to cap off their four-game trip in Grand Forks.

Stats and Facts

Wausau's 15 runs mark the most runs scored on the road in franchise history.

Mia Johnson now sits at fourth in the Northwoods in home runs (8) and sixth in RBI's (27).

Zoey Mills is now tied for second in Northwoods wins with 5.

Mia Johnson now holds a seven-game hit streak, whilst Claire Calmes holds an eight-game streak.

Coming Up Next

The Ignite will return home to Wausau and once again face the Madison Nightmares in a doubleheader. First pitch for game one is set for Tuesday, July seventh, at 5:05 pm with coverage on Flo Sports.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on All Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 5, 2026

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