Habaneros Fall to Steam in La Crosse

Published on July 5, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







LA CROSSE, WI - The Habaneros traveled to La Crosse to take on the Steam at Copeland Park.

The Habaneros got off to a hot start with an RBI triple from Olivia Pichardo (University of California) that helped Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin) score the first run of the game.

The Steam were held scoreless for the first two innings, but countered in the second with a two-run homerun by Josie Brudos (Winona State University). They took the lead 2-1.

Mankato was held scoreless through the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.

La Crosse scored one run each in the fourth and fifth innings to extend their lead 6-1.

The Habaneros sparked a rally in the seventh inning. One run scored off a bases loaded walk, followed by a two run single from Katy Olive (Miami University - Ohio). They came up short, falling in a final score of 6-4.

Mankato will be back in action tomorrow to take on the Wausau Ignite on Thursday, July 9th. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 5, 2026

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