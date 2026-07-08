Night Mares and Wausau Ignite Split Doubleheader

Published on July 8, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Wausau, WI - The Madison Night Mares (22-2) earned a split of Tuesday night's doubleheader against the Wausau Ignite (11-12) at Athletic Park. Game 1

The Ignite jumped in front early with a five-run first inning. Taylor Liebelt (Illinois State University) opened the scoring on a fielder's choice before Marley Teasley (University of Washington) crossed on another fielder's choice to make it 2-0. Viola Smith (Eastern Illinois University) followed with a two-run double, and Gracie Konkol (University of St. Thomas) capped the inning with an RBI single to give Wausau a 5-0 advantage.

Madison answered right back. Trinity Kennemer (Metro State University of Denver) delivered an RBI single in the second inning to get the Night Mares on the board. In the third, three runs scored on a double from Mickayla Tosch (Wichita State University) bringing Madison within one. Tosch later scored on a bunt by Tia Durst (University of Washington) to even the game at 5-5.

Wausau quickly regained control with two runs in the bottom of the third. Tosch stayed hot at the plate, launching a solo home run in the fifth to trim the deficit to one, but the Ignite broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning and held on for a 12-8 victory, handing the Night Mares just their second loss of the season.

Zoey Mills (East Florida State Community College) earned the win in the circle for Wausau, while Carly Brewer (University of Iowa) was charged with the loss for Madison. Game 2

The Night Mares wasted no time responding, erupting for 10 runs in the opening inning of Game 2. Ava Carroll (University of Washington) scored on an error to open the scoring before Luciana Moreno (University of Pittsburgh) added an RBI single. Kyra Smith (Colorado State University) and Ahmari Braden (University of Pittsburgh) each hit two-run doubles to extend the lead to 6-0. Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) and Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) then crushed back-to-back home runs to punctuate the explosive ten-run first inning.

Madison added two more runs in the top of the second inning, but the Ignite cut into the lead in the bottom of the inning. After plating two runs earlier in the frame, Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) launched a grand slam to cut the deficit to 12-8.

The score remained unchanged until the seventh, when the Night Mares put the game out of reach. Lucey drove in a run with an RBI double before Blomberg blasted her second home run of the game, a two-run shot that sealed a 15-8 Madison victory.

Ryan Maddox (University of Washington) picked up her sixth win of the season in the circle for the Night Mares, while Fallyn Blankenship (Missouri University of Science and Technology) took the loss for the Ignite.

The Night Mares head to La Crosse on Thursday to take on the Steam, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison returns to Warner Park on Friday for a rematch with La Crosse at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 8, 2026

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