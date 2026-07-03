Night Mares Blow out Minot Honeybees in Series Opener

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (18-1) and Minot Honeybees (6-12) resumed and completed a game Friday morning that was suspended Thursday evening due to weather.

The Night Mares wasted no time setting the tone, jumping ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first on a two-run double by Tele Jennings (University of Arizona). Mickayla Tosch (Wichita State University) followed with an RBI single, as Madison piled up five runs in the opening frame to grab early control.

In the third, Ryan Maddox (University of Washington) ripped a one-out triple and came home on a sacrifice fly from Kyra Smith (Colorado State University), stretching the lead to 6-0. From there, Andrea Jaskowiak (Colorado State University) kept Minot quiet in the circle, consistently working ahead and protecting the Night Mares' advantage through the middle innings.

Ava Carroll (University of Washington) led off the fourth with a solo home run, pushing the lead to seven, and Madison tacked on two more runs in the inning to make it 9-0.

In the fifth, Jaskowiak added two strikeouts before a thunderstorm rolled in and halted play. When the game resumed Friday morning, Emma Kavanagh (Virginia Tech) put an emphatic finish on it, launching a grand slam to trigger the run rule and secure a 13-0 victory for Madison.

Jaskowiak earned the win after five shutout innings, while Nadia Andarowski (UNC-Greensboro) took the loss for Minot.

The Night Mares and Honeybees meet again Saturday for a doubleheader at Warner Park, with first pitch set for 4:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 3, 2026

Night Mares Blow out Minot Honeybees in Series Opener - Madison Night Mares

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