Madison Night Mares Sweep Fourth of July Doubleheader

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (20-1) completed a Fourth of July doubleheader sweep of the Minot Honeybees (6-14), edging out a pitcher's duel in Game 1 before erupting offensively in Game 2.

Game 1

The Night Mares struck first in the bottom of the third inning when Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) lined an RBI single to give Madison a 1-0 lead. That would be the only run through the first five innings as both starting pitchers dominated. Ryan Maddox (University of Washington) kept the Honeybees scoreless through five innings, while Parker Rowden (Lafayette College) matched her with an outstanding performance to keep Minot within striking distance.

The Honeybees broke through in the top of the sixth. Alex Serbio (UNC-Pembroke) drew a leadoff walk before Bridget Chapman (University of Delaware) launched a two-run home run to put Minot in front 2-1.

Madison responded immediately in the bottom half of the inning. After Blomberg worked a leadoff walk, Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) crushed a two-run homer to swing the lead back to the Night Mares, 3-2.

Maddox shut the door in the seventh to secure the victory. She earned her fifth win of the season after striking out a Northwoods League career-high 11 batters. Rowden was charged with the loss despite a strong outing in the circle.

Game 2

Minot jumped out to an early advantage in the second game, scoring two runs on an error before Olivia Hernandez (Purdue University Northwest) added an RBI groundout to give the Honeybees a 3-0 lead.

The Night Mares answered with a huge second inning. Madison tied the game on two passed balls and a bases-loaded hit by pitch before Mickayla Tosch (Wichita State University) delivered the biggest swing of the game, blasting a go-ahead grand slam to cap a seven-run inning and put the Night Mares ahead 7-3.

Following a brief rain delay, Madison's offense kept rolling in the fourth. Blomberg launched a two-run homer to extend the lead to 9-3, and Emma Kavanagh (Virginia Tech) followed later in the inning with a solo shot to make it 10-3. The Night Mares remained in control the rest of the way, cruising to an 11-5 victory.

Kendall Weik (North Carolina State University) tossed a complete game to earn her sixth win of the season, while Jenna Plue (Adelphi University) took the loss for Minot.

The Night Mares travel to La Crosse to face the Steam on Monday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison returns to Warner Park on Friday for a rematch against La Crosse, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 4, 2026

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