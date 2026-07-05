Habaneros Split Games in Doubleheader with Steam

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







MANKATO, MN - The Mankato Habaneros split a doubleheader against the La Crosse Steam on Saturday at ISG Field, cruising to a 16-3 victory in Game 1 before falling 10-4 in Game 2.

The Steam took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning of Game 1.

Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin) tripled to spark the offense before Olivia Pichardo (University of California) launched a two-run home run to tie the game at 2-2. Mankato continued the rally by scoring four more runs in the inning to take a 6-2 lead.

Pichardo added her second home run of the game in the second inning, and the Habaneros tacked on two more runs to extend the lead to 9-2.

La Crosse scored once in the third, but Mankato responded with seven runs in the bottom of the inning to build a 16-3 advantage. The game ended after five innings due to the Northwoods League Softball 10-run rule.

The Steam took control early in Game 2 and never relinquished the lead.

La Crosse jumped out to a 3-0 advantage in the first inning before adding five runs in the third to stretch its lead to 9-0. The Steam held the Habaneros scoreless until the fifth inning.

Mankato broke through in the fifth after an RBI single by Sailor Hall (Pittsburg State University) highlighted a four-run inning. However, Avary Mackarewicz answered with a home run for La Crosse to extend the lead to 10-4, which stood as the final score.

The Habaneros return to action Sunday when they travel to La Crosse for the final game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 4, 2026

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