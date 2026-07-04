Louvar with Stolen Base to Continue Habaneros' Win Streak

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato Habaneros extended their winning streak to four games tonight with a 10-9 walk-off victory over the La Crosse Steam at ISG Field.

La Crosse struck first with a run in the opening inning, but Mankato answered with three runs in the bottom half to take an early lead. Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin) scored one of those runs on a wild pitch.

The Steam cut the deficit to 3-2 in the second after capitalizing on a Habaneros error.

Mankato responded when Pearson Hall (University of Iowa) delivered an RBI single, and Sailor Hall (Pittsburg State University) added a stolen base, extending the Habaneros' lead to 5-2.

La Crosse chipped away with one run in the third before scoring three more in the fourth to take the lead.

The Habaneros answered in the bottom of the inning as Pearson Hall drove in two runs with a game-tying double to even the score at 7-7.

Alexis Duke (Augustana College - Illinois) put Mankato back in front in the fifth with an RBI double, but the Steam answered with a run in the sixth to tie the game at 8-8.

La Crosse regained the lead in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly, setting the stage for another Habaneros comeback.

With the game on the line, Marleigh Louvar (University of St. Thomas) delivered the tying run with an RBI triple. Louvar then scored on a stolen base to complete the walk-off and give Mankato a 10-9 victory.

The Habaneros return to ISG Field on Friday for a doubleheader against the Steam, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 3, 2026

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