Habaneros Take 3rd Straight Win against the Ignite

Published on July 14, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Habaneros took to ISG Field tonight for another matchup against the Wausau Ignite.

It was a scoreless first inning, with Katy Olive (Miami University, Ohio) hitting a solo homerun to put the Habaneros up 1-0 in the second.

Mia Johnson (Wisconsin-Parkside) followed that up for Wausau, hitting a solo homerun of her own to tie it 1-1 the following inning.

Olive hit an RBI double in the same inning to help push Mankato ahead 3-1 at the conclusion of the third.

The fourth inning advanced Mankato's lead further. Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin) hit a sacrifice fly to allow Marleigh Louvar (University of St. Thomas) to score.

Joscelyn Bennett (Southwest Baptist University) scored another run for the Habaneros on a wild pitch to go up 5-1.

Ava McKee (Bowling Green State University) added another run via a sacrifice fly, allowing Olive to score. The Habaneros led 6-1 at the end of the fifth.

Wausau was held scoreless for the remainder of the game, giving Mankato a 6-1 final score victory.

The Habaneros will return to action on Saturday, July 18, against the Grand Forks Spitfires. That game will be hosted at ISG Field beginning at 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 14, 2026

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