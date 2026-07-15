Habaneros Take 3rd Straight Win against the Ignite
Published on July 14, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)
Mankato Habaneros News Release
MANKATO, MINN. - The Habaneros took to ISG Field tonight for another matchup against the Wausau Ignite.
It was a scoreless first inning, with Katy Olive (Miami University, Ohio) hitting a solo homerun to put the Habaneros up 1-0 in the second.
Mia Johnson (Wisconsin-Parkside) followed that up for Wausau, hitting a solo homerun of her own to tie it 1-1 the following inning.
Olive hit an RBI double in the same inning to help push Mankato ahead 3-1 at the conclusion of the third.
The fourth inning advanced Mankato's lead further. Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin) hit a sacrifice fly to allow Marleigh Louvar (University of St. Thomas) to score.
Joscelyn Bennett (Southwest Baptist University) scored another run for the Habaneros on a wild pitch to go up 5-1.
Ava McKee (Bowling Green State University) added another run via a sacrifice fly, allowing Olive to score. The Habaneros led 6-1 at the end of the fifth.
Wausau was held scoreless for the remainder of the game, giving Mankato a 6-1 final score victory.
The Habaneros will return to action on Saturday, July 18, against the Grand Forks Spitfires. That game will be hosted at ISG Field beginning at 6:35 p.m.
Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 14, 2026
- Tia Durst Homers as Madison Night Mares Take Down Grand Forks Spitfires - Madison Night Mares
- Habaneros Take 3rd Straight Win against the Ignite - Mankato Habaneros
- Wausau Gets Swept to Cap off Mankato Series - Wausau Ignite
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