Tia Durst Homers as Madison Night Mares Take Down Grand Forks Spitfires

Published on July 14, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (25-2) continued their dominant season with a 6-1 victory over the Grand Forks Spitfires (14-13) on Tuesday night at Warner Park.

Madison wasted little time getting on the board, striking first in the second inning. Mickayla Tosch (Wichita State University) scored on a Grand Forks error to give the Night Mares a 1-0 lead. Moments later, Tia Durst (University of Washington) launched her first home run of the season, a two-run shot that pushed the advantage to 3-0.

The Night Mares added to their lead in the fourth when Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) lifted a sacrifice fly to score another run and make it 4-0.

Meanwhile, Kendall Weik (North Carolina State University) was in command in the circle, holding the Spitfires scoreless through the first four innings. Grand Forks broke through in the fifth on an RBI single by Shannon Cunningham (San Diego State University), trimming the deficit to 4-1.

Madison answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning as Tosch crossed the plate on a wild pitch to restore the four-run cushion. The Night Mares tacked on one more insurance run in the sixth when Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) drove in Ahmari Braden (University of Pittsburgh) on a fielder's choice, extending the lead to 6-1.

Weik tossed a complete game to earn her league-leading eighth victory of the season, allowing just one run over seven innings. Mattison Kwarta (San Diego State University) worked all six innings for the Spitfires and was charged with the loss.

The Night Mares and Spitfires wrap up their two-game series on Wednesday night at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 14, 2026

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