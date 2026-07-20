Night Mares Walk-Off La Crosse Steam in Wild Game

Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (27-4) erased a late four-run deficit and completed one of their wildest wins of the season, walking off the La Crosse Steam (15-17) in a back-and-forth slugfest Sunday night at Warner Park.

La Crosse struck first in the opening inning when Avary Makarewicz (University of Tennessee-Martin) launched a two-run home run to give the Steam a 2-0 lead. Ava Carroll (University of Washington) answered immediately for Madison, crushing a solo homer in the bottom half to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Night Mares took control in the second. After plating two runs earlier in the inning, Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) ripped a two-run double to put Madison in front 5-2. The offense stayed hot, adding one run in the third and another in the fourth to build a 7-2 advantage.

The fifth inning brought chaos. With one run already on the board in the top half, Grace Frechette (St. Cloud State University) blasted a grand slam to erase Madison's lead and tie the game at 7-7. The Night Mares responded immediately, however, as Carroll delivered a grand slam of her own in the bottom of the inning to put Madison back in front, 11-7.

The Steam refused to go away. They scored three runs in the sixth to trim the deficit to one before Makarewicz capped off a huge night with a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh, giving La Crosse a stunning 15-11 lead.

Madison still had one more rally left in the seventh. Addie Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) scored on a wild pitch to make it 15-12 before Hilary Blomberg launched a three-run homer to tie the game at 15-15. Moments later, Kyra Smith (Colorado State University) lined a walk-off single to complete the comeback as the Night Mares sealed a thrilling 16-15 victory.

Kendall Weik (North Carolina State University) earned her ninth win of the season in the circle for Madison, while Madisyn Parker (Winona State University) was charged with the loss for La Crosse.

The Night Mares return to action Monday night when they host the Wausau Ignite. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 19, 2026

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