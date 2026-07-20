Habaneros Face Early Hole, Doubled up by Grand Forks

Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







The Mankato Habaneros dropped Sunday's matchup to the Grand Forks Spitfires, 10-5, after Grand Forks scored nine runs in the opening inning.

Mankato battled back with runs in the second, sixth, and seventh innings but couldn't overcome the early deficit. Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin) went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base, while Katy Olive (Miami University - OH) doubled and drove in two runs. Marleigh Louvar (University of St. Thomas - MN) added a triple and scored a run.

Louvar also settled in the circle, allowing just one run over five innings of relief, while Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota) tossed a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts.

The Habaneros will look to bounce back in their next game as they face the Spitfires again in Grand Forks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm Monday.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 19, 2026

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