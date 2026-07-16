Night Mares Sweep Two-Game Set Against Grand Forks Spitfires

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (26-2) continued their winning ways on Wednesday night, defeating the Grand Forks Spitfires (14-14) at Warner Park to complete a two-game series sweep.

Madison wasted no time taking control. In the first inning, Kyra Smith (Colorado State University) lined an RBI single to open the scoring, and moments later, Emma Kavanagh (Virginia Tech) and Smith both crossed the plate on a Grand Forks error to extend the lead to 3-0.

The bats stayed hot in the middle innings. Tia Durst (University of Washington) launched a solo home run in the fourth inning to push the Night Mares' lead to 4-0. It was Durst's second home run in as many games. Grand Forks responded in the fifth when Shannon Cunningham (San Diego State University) belted a two-run homer, trimming the deficit to 4-2.

Madison added a run in the fifth before breaking the game open in the sixth. Durst scored on another Spitfires error, Ahmari Braden (University of Pittsburgh) followed with an RBI single, and Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) capped the rally with a two-run home run. Blomberg's league-leading 15th homer of the season stretched the Night Mares' advantage to 9-2.

Grand Forks mounted a late rally in the seventh. Alex Graham (Weatherford College) cleared the bases with a three-run double to cut the deficit to 9-6, but Madison recorded the final out to secure the victory, complete the sweep, and improve to 4-0 against the Spitfires this season.

Andrea Jaskowiak (Colorado State University) earned the win after allowing two runs across five solid innings in the circle. Sadie Kahl (University of Northern Colorado) was charged with the loss for Grand Forks.

After an off day on Thursday, the Night Mares return to Warner Park on Friday night to face the Wausau Ignite. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 15, 2026

Night Mares Sweep Two-Game Set Against Grand Forks Spitfires - Madison Night Mares

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