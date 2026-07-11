Moreno and Smith Homer in Madison Night Mares' Comeback Win

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (24-2) erased a four-run deficit with a late comeback to defeat the La Crosse Steam (10-15) on Friday night at Warner Park.

La Crosse struck first with a big opening inning. Makayla Etling (UNC-Pembroke) launched a three-run home run to put the Steam ahead 3-0, and Grace Frechette (St. Cloud State University) followed later in the inning with a solo shot to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Night Mares began chipping away in the third inning when Tia Durst (University of Washington) scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-1. Madison pulled within one in the fourth as Luciana Moreno (University of Pittsburgh) blasted a two-run home run, trimming the deficit to 4-3.

Ryan Maddox (University of Washington) kept the Night Mares within striking distance after entering the circle in relief following the first inning. The right-hander was dominant, tossing six shutout innings to give Madison an opportunity to rally.

The comeback came together in the sixth inning. Kyra Smith (Colorado State University) opened the frame with a pinch-hit solo home run to even the score at 4-4. Later in the inning, Mickayla Tosch (Wichita State University) drew a bases-loaded walk to give Madison its first lead of the night at 5-4. Ahmari Braden (University of Pittsburgh) added an insurance run moments later, racing home on a wild pitch to extend the advantage to 6-4.

Maddox retired the Steam in the seventh to complete the comeback and earn the victory. She finished with six scoreless innings of relief, allowing just two hits while striking out nine to lower her season ERA to 2.86. Preslynn Baker (John Melvin Christian College) was charged with the loss for La Crosse.

Warner Park will host the inaugural Northwoods League Softball All-Star Game on Saturday night. The Home Run Challenge is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., followed by first pitch of the All-Star Game at 7:05 p.m. The Night Mares return to action on Tuesday when they host Grand Forks at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 10, 2026

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