Ignite Sweep Habaneros at Home with 11-10 Mia Johnson Walk-off

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







A bullpen game from the Ignite in the final game of a three-game, two-day series saw a nail-biting finish with Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) once again delivering in the biggest moments. Mia Wolf (Drake) struck her first collegiate home run while Mia Johnson struck her 14th, best for second in the Northwoods.

How It Happened

Mankato struck first. A single and an error scored the first run of the game for the Habaneros. They followed up with a two-out single that was scored off another error. Mankato scored one more to go up three early in the game. The Ignite found two runners on, but a double play ended the inning quickly with Mankato up 3-0 after one inning.

The Ignite made a pitching change early, with Zoey Mills (EFSC) coming in. A quick two outs were followed up with a walk. A Mankato triple scored their fourth run of the game. The Ignite fought back swiftly. Claire Calmes (UW-Madison) led off with a single and advanced to third following a single and multiple errors on Riley Schwiosow's (Northwestern State) first hit of the game. Gracie Konkol (St. Thomas, MN) loaded the bases with a single for herself. Lily Wolf broke open the scoring for the Ignite with a bases-clearing triple. Marley Teasley (Washington) didn't stop. A single for her scored Wolf. Another error by Mankato on a hit by Taylor Liebelt (Illinois State) put two runners back in scoring position. A Mia Johnson single scored both Teasley and Liebelt and brought the Ignite the 6-4 lead after 2 innings.

Riley Stiles (Lake Forrest) started the top of the third, and Mankato responded to the Ignite by plating another run off a sac fly. Gracie Konkol found a single with two outs but was stranded to keep Wausau up 6-5.

Mankato struck a solo shot to tie the game and took the lead with two more hits. Locked at six apiece, the Ignite went three-up-three-down.

Cassidy Gall (Drake) came into pitch in the fifth inning. The Habaneros scored two more to take a 9-6 lead. Down to two outs, Riley Schwisow hit a single but was stranded.

Mia Johnson entered the game from the designated player position to catch in the sixth inning, and Cassidy Gall struck out the final batter to get out of the inning runless. Gracie Konkol once again found a single, and a sac bunt by Sammie Kulak (SJSU)advanced Konkol to second. Lily Wolf struck her first collegiate home run, a two-run shot to bring the Ignite within one.

Down 9-8, Gall and the defence took down the Habaneros in three, and a Mia Johnson solo shot tied the game 9-9. Riley Schwisow doubled to put the winning run on second and advanced to third off a sac-fly by Viola Smith (Eastern Illinois). But was stranded as the game entered extra innings.

In Extra innings. The Habaneros drew a walk and a single, scoring the ghost runner placed on second. Up 10-9, A line out that saw Taylor Liebelt lay out for a fantastic diving catch resulted in a double play after a runner on second failed to tag up. The Ignite rode the momentum off of the double play with a Lily Wolf sac-fly to advance ghost runner Sammie Kulak to third. A Marley Teasley sac fly scored Kulak and tied the game at 10. Taylor Liebelt smacked a two-out single and advanced to second on a stolen base. Hero Mia Johnson walked off the game with a double to center field.

Stats and Facts

Mia Johnson's Solo shot puts her tied for first in NWLS home runs (14) this season.

Johnson's 44 RBI's are also tied for first in the woods.

The Ignite secured their first walk-off extra-innings win with the victory tonight.

Coming Up Next

The Northwoods League's inaugural All-Star game takes place Saturday, July 10th. Mia Johnson, Marley Teasley, Claire Calmes, and Zoey Mills will represent Team East in the game, with Teasley also participating in the Home Run Challenge. The Home Run Challenge will begin at 6:00 pm and the All-Star Game will follow with first pitch at 7:00 pm. You can catch the action on Flo Sports.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 10, 2026

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