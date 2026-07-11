Habaneros Walked off at Wausau

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







WAUSAU, WIS. - The Mankato Habaneros fell 11-10 to the Wausau Ignite on Friday night after the Ignite scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth for a walk-off win.

The Habaneros jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings before Wausau answered with six runs in the second. Mankato responded with four runs over the fourth and fifth innings to take a 9-6 lead.

The Ignite tied the game with three runs over the sixth and seventh innings before the Habaneros took a 10-9 lead in the top of the eighth. Wausau answered with two runs in the bottom half to complete the comeback.

Sailor Hall (Pittsburgh State University) led Mankato at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota) also had three hits and an RBI, while Olivia Pichardo (University of California) hit a two-run home run. Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin) finished with two hits, two runs scored and two stolen bases.

The Habaneros collected 13 hits in the loss. Mankato will face Ignite again at ISG Field on Monday night. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 10, 2026

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