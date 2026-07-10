Habaneros Drop Both Games of Doubleheader to Wausau

Published on July 9, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







WAUSAU, WIS. - The Mankato Habaneros hit the road Thursday for a doubleheader against the Wausau Ignite.

Mankato's offense was held scoreless in the opening game as Wausau claimed a 4-0 victory.

The Ignite struck first in the bottom of the second inning, taking a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Lily Wolf (Murray State University). Wausau added three more runs in the fourth inning to extend its advantage and secure the win.

The second game featured a much different offensive battle.

Wausau jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after the first inning before both teams were held scoreless in the second.

The Habaneros began to rally in the third inning. Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin) reached on a single, and Bella Louvar (Des Moines Area Community College) came around to score on a Wausau error, cutting into the deficit.

Mankato continued its comeback in the fourth. Allie Moss (Saint Mary's College) and Louvar delivered back-to-back RBI hits before Parent followed with a two-run RBI single. Olivia Pichardo (University of California) added an RBI triple to give the Habaneros a 6-5 lead.

The Ignite answered in the bottom half of the inning when Mia Johnson (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) launched a solo home run to even the score at 6-6.

Pichardo responded with a three-run home run to put Mankato back in front, 9-6. However, Johnson answered again with a three-run homer to tie the game once more. Wausau completed the comeback later in the contest, handing the Habaneros a 10-9 loss to sweep the doubleheader.

The Habaneros return to action Friday for another matchup against the Ignite at Athletic Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 9, 2026

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