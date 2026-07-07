Hilary Blomberg Homers as Madison Night Mares Defeat La Crosse Steam

Published on July 6, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







La Crosse, WI - The Madison Night Mares (21-1) rallied from an early deficit to defeat the La Crosse Steam (10-13) on Monday night.

The Steam struck first in the opening inning when Trinity Gregg (University of Jamestown) lined an RBI double to give La Crosse a 1-0 lead. Madison answered in the top of the third, taking advantage of a Steam error that allowed two runs to score and put the Night Mares in front, 2-1.

The Night Mares added to their lead in the fourth inning when Ahmari Braden (University of Pittsburgh) lifted a sacrifice fly to extend the advantage to 3-1. Madison then broke the game open in the sixth. Ava Carroll (University of Washington) delivered an RBI double before Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) launched a two-run home run to push the lead to 6-1.

Andrea Jaskowiak (Colorado State University) had a stellar night for Madison, allowing just the first-inning run before shutting down the Steam the rest of the way. The right-hander struck out eight in a dominant outing as the Night Mares improved to 21-1 on the season and moved to 20 games over .500.

Jaskowiak earned her fifth win of the season in the circle, while Tatum Dunlavy (Concordia University St. Paul) was charged with the loss for La Crosse.

The Night Mares continue their road trip Tuesday with a doubleheader against the Wausau Ignite. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Madison returns to Warner Park on Friday for a rematch with the Steam, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 6, 2026

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