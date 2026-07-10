Night Mares Hold Off La Crosse Steam for Victory

Published on July 9, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







La Crosse, WI - The Madison Night Mares (23-2) held off a late comeback to defeat the La Crosse Steam (10-14) on Thursday night.

Madison opened the scoring in the second inning. Kyra Smith (Colorado State University) lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home the game's first run before Tia Durst (University of Washington) scored on an error later in the inning to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Night Mares added to their advantage in the third. Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) hit an RBI double to make it 3-0, and a few batters later Trinity Kennemer (Metro State University of Denver) drove in another run with a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 4-0.

La Crosse responded in the bottom half of the inning. Jackie Larsen (Bemidji State University) scored on an error to put the Steam on the board before Josie Brudos (Winona State University) ripped a two-run triple, trimming Madison's lead to 4-3.

The Night Mares created some breathing room in the seventh. Kennemer came home on a groundout to make it 5-3, and Luciana Moreno (University of Pittsburgh) followed with an RBI double to extend the lead to 6-3.

The Steam made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh, scoring twice and putting the potential winning run on base. However, Madison recorded the final out on a fly ball to seal the 6-5 victory.

Kendall Weik (North Carolina State) earned her seventh win of the season in the circle for the Night Mares, while Rachel Mori (UNC Pembroke) was charged with the loss for La Crosse.

The Night Mares return to Warner Park on Friday for a rematch with the Steam. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.