Tosch Hits Grand Slam, Madison Night Mares Fall to Wausau Ignite

Published on July 20, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (27-5) dropped a 12-6 decision to the Wausau Ignite (18-16) on Monday night at Warner Park.

The offense got going early for both teams. Claire Calmes (University of Wisconsin) put Wausau on the board with a three-run home run in the top of the first inning. Madison responded immediately in the bottom half, as Mickayla Tosch (Wichita State University) launched a grand slam to give the Night Mares a 4-3 lead.

Wausau answered in the second when Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State University) connected on a two-run homer to put the Ignite back in front, 5-4. The Ignite added to their lead in the fourth as Calmes hit her second home run of the game before Marley Teasley (University of Washington) followed with a two-run shot later in the inning to extend the advantage to 8-4.

The Ignite continued to build their lead late in the game. Two runs scored on a Madison error in the sixth inning to make it 10-4, and Schwisow capped off her big night with her second home run of the game in the seventh, pushing the lead to 12-4. The Night Mares scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, but the rally came up short as Wausau earned the 12-6 victory.

Brooklyn Danielson (Florida Atlantic University) picked up the win in the circle for the Ignite. Braylen Conlon (University of Iowa) was charged with the loss for Madison, while Zoey Mills (Eastern Florida State College) recorded the save.

The Night Mares return to action Thursday night when they travel to Grand Forks to take on the Spitfires. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Madison returns to Warner Park on July 28 to face the Mankato Habaneros at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 20, 2026

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