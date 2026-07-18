Night Mares Fall at Home for First Time in 2026

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (26-3) saw their 17-game home winning streak, dating back to the 2025 season, come to an end on Friday night as they fell 2-1 to the Wausau Ignite (15-15) in a pitchers' duel at Warner Park.

Wausau struck first in the opening inning when Claire Calmes (University of Wisconsin) and Mia Johnson (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) launched back-to-back solo home runs to give the Ignite a quick 2-0 advantage.

Madison answered in the bottom half of the inning. Kyra Smith (Colorado State University) drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home a run and cut the deficit to 2-1. The Night Mares threatened to tie the game with the bases still loaded, but Wausau starter Zoey Mills (Eastern Florida State College) escaped the jam to preserve the lead.

From there, both starting pitchers settled in and dominated. Night Mares starter Braylen Conlon (University of Iowa) bounced back from the early home runs, tossing six scoreless innings the rest of the way. She finished with six strikeouts and did not issue a walk.

Mills matched Conlon pitch for pitch. Madison put two runners aboard with a pair of singles in the third inning, but the right-hander worked out of the threat. She then retired the Night Mares in order in the seventh to secure the complete-game victory and a 2-1 Wausau win.

Mills earned the win after allowing just one run on four hits while striking out one. Conlon was charged with the loss as the first inning accounted for all three runs scored in the game.

The Night Mares travel to La Crosse to face the Steam on Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison returns to Warner Park on Sunday for a rematch against the Steam at 4:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 17, 2026

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