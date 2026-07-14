Habaneros Sweep Doubleheader Against Wausau at ISG Field

Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato Habaneros picked up a pair of wins over the Wausau Ignite on Monday at ISG Field, taking Game 1 by a 7-3 score before finishing the sweep with a 5-0 shutout in Game 2.

The Habaneros got on the board in each of the first two innings of the opener before Wausau scored three runs in the third to take a 3-2 lead. Mankato answered with a five-run fourth inning and held the Ignite scoreless the rest of the way.

Olivia Pichardo (University of California) drove in two runs and scored twice, while Katy Olive (Miami University OH) added a two-run double. Sailor Hall (Pittsburg State University), Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin) and Joscelyn Bennett (Southwest Baptist University) each drove in a run, and Ava McKee (Bowling Green State University) finished with two hits.

Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota) earned the complete-game win, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out five.

The Habaneros stayed in control in Game 2, scoring three runs in the first inning before adding single runs in the third and fifth for a 5-0 victory.

Indigo Fish (Winona State University) led the offense, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs, including a two-run double. Olive collected two more hits and drove in a run, while Parent added a hit and stole two bases.

Emillee Stofferahn (Butler CC) threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits over seven innings to earn her first win of the season.

The Habaneros finished the day with 12 runs on 14 hits and did not commit an error in either game. They will face Ignite again at ISG Field Tuesday. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 13, 2026

Habaneros Sweep Doubleheader Against Wausau at ISG Field - Mankato Habaneros

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