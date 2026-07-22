Habaneros Caught by Grand Forks

Published on July 21, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







GRAND FORKS, N.D. - The Mankato Habaneros saw an early lead slip away Tuesday night, falling 8-7 to the Grand Forks Spitfires after a five-run sixth inning.

Mankato scored twice in the first and added three more in the second to build a 6-2 lead. Sailor Hall (Pittsburgh State University) led the offense, going 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, while Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin) finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota) added two hits and two RBIs, and Marleigh Louvar (University of St. Thomas) chipped in two hits and an RBI.

The Habaneros extended their lead to 7-3 in the sixth before Grand Forks answered with five runs.

Hall took the loss after allowing eight runs on 12 hits over six innings. Mankato totaled 11 hits but couldn't rally in the seventh.

The Habaneros cap the series against the Spitfires. Mankato will face the Minot Honeybees on Thursday. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm in Minot.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 21, 2026

Habaneros Caught by Grand Forks - Mankato Habaneros

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