Habaneros Fall to Spitfires Despite Late Rally

Published on July 20, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







GRAND FORKS, N.D. - The Habaneros traveled to North Dakota for another matchup against the Spitfires.

Mankato started strong, taking a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI double by Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota).

Grand Forks responded quickly, scoring six total runs to lead 6-1 at the end of the first inning.

The Spitfires added two more runs in the third, making it an 8-1 game.

The Habaneros rallied in the fourth, scoring first on an RBI double from Marleigh Louvar (University of St. Thomas) to cut the deficit to 8-2. Two more runs in the fourth and an additional run from Katy Olive (University of Miami, Ohio) in the fifth helped close the gap to an 8-5 score.

Each team added three runs in the sixth, making the score 11-8.

Mankato added one more run, but it wouldn't be enough to overtake the Spitfires. Grand Forks won with a final tally of 11-9.

The Habaneros will be back in action tomorrow, taking on the Spitfires again at Albrecht Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 20, 2026

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