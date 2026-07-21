Habaneros Fall to Spitfires Despite Late Rally
Published on July 20, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)
Mankato Habaneros News Release
GRAND FORKS, N.D. - The Habaneros traveled to North Dakota for another matchup against the Spitfires.
Mankato started strong, taking a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI double by Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota).
Grand Forks responded quickly, scoring six total runs to lead 6-1 at the end of the first inning.
The Spitfires added two more runs in the third, making it an 8-1 game.
The Habaneros rallied in the fourth, scoring first on an RBI double from Marleigh Louvar (University of St. Thomas) to cut the deficit to 8-2. Two more runs in the fourth and an additional run from Katy Olive (University of Miami, Ohio) in the fifth helped close the gap to an 8-5 score.
Each team added three runs in the sixth, making the score 11-8.
Mankato added one more run, but it wouldn't be enough to overtake the Spitfires. Grand Forks won with a final tally of 11-9.
The Habaneros will be back in action tomorrow, taking on the Spitfires again at Albrecht Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.
Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 20, 2026
- Tosch Hits Grand Slam, Madison Night Mares Fall to Wausau Ignite - Madison Night Mares
- Habaneros Fall to Spitfires Despite Late Rally - Mankato Habaneros
- Five Team Home Runs See Ignite Victorious 12-6 over Nightmares - Wausau Ignite
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