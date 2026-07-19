Habaneros Come Up Short after Late Push

Published on July 18, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato Habaneros rallied late but came up just short in a 12-11 loss to the Grand Forks Spitfires on Saturday night at ISG Field.

After falling behind 8-1 through five innings, the Habaneros stormed back with four runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to pull within one. Grand Forks added three runs in the eighth, but Mankato answered with two in the bottom half before the comeback fell just short.

Katy Olive (Miami University - OH) led the Habaneros offense with a huge night at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, five RBIs, and a stolen base. Sailor Hall (Pittsburgh State University) scored three runs and drove in one, while Bella Louvar (Des Moines Area CC) collected a hit and two RBIs. Indigo Fish added a double, and Kendall Kotzmacher (Western Michigan University) and Ava McKee (Fairfield University) each drove in a run.

Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota) started in the circle, striking out six over five innings. Valerie VanZant (University of Minnesota - Crookston) tossed the final three innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out one.

The Habaneros will look to bounce back against the Spitfires on Sunday. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 18, 2026

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