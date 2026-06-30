Habaneros Plug Early Holes, Rally Past Minot

Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







MINOT, N.D. - The Mankato Habaneros erased an early six-run deficit to defeat the Minot Honeybees 11-6 on Monday night, completing a two-game sweep and earning back-to-back wins.

Minot jumped out to a 6-0 lead through the first three innings, but the Habaneros responded with two runs in the fourth before breaking the game open with a five-run fifth inning to take the lead. Mankato added four insurance runs in the seventh to seal the comeback victory.

The Habaneros finished with 10 hits, led by Ava Parent's (University of Wisconsin) 3-for-4 performance with two runs scored and an RBI. Katy Olive (Miami University, OH) went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored, while Sailor Hall (Pittsburgh State University) finished 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs, and two runs. Indigo Fish (Winona State University) also drove in two runs during the comeback.

After Addie Garr (Augustana College, IL) started the game, Hall entered in relief and shut down the Honeybees over the final five innings. The right-hander allowed just two hits while tossing five scoreless innings to earn her first win of the season.

The Habaneros improve their momentum after sweeping the two-game road series against Minot and will look to carry the winning streak into their next matchup against the Honeybees Tuesday. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 29, 2026

Habaneros Plug Early Holes, Rally Past Minot - Mankato Habaneros

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