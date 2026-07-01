Habaneros Run-Rule Minot Tuesday

Published on June 30, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato Habaneros closed out their series against the Minot Honeybees with a 13-3 run-rule win in five innings Tuesday night at ISG Field.

Mankato jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. After Minot scored once in the second, the Habaneros answered with three runs of their own to extend the lead. They added one run in the third, four in the fourth and two in the fifth to end the game early.

Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin) paced the offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Alexis Duke (Augustana College-Illinois) collected two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs, while Brylee Hempey (University of South Dakota) scored three times and stole two bases.

Morgan Kostecka (Wisconsin - Green Bay) earned her first win of the season, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out three over five innings.

The Habaneros finished with 11 hits, drew 10 walks and stole eight bases in the win.

They will close out the series Wednesday when they face the Honeybees again for the fourth game in a row. The first pitch will be thrown at ISG Field at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 30, 2026

Habaneros Run-Rule Minot Tuesday - Mankato Habaneros

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