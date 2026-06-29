Night Mares Split Doubleheader Against Wausau Ignite

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Wausau, WI - The Madison Night Mares (17-1) earned a split of their doubleheader against the Wausau Ignite (8-9) on Sunday afternoon, bouncing back from their first loss of the season with a convincing victory in the second game.

Game 1

The Ignite jumped out to an early lead in the opener. Mia Johnson (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) launched a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to put Wausau ahead 3-1. Ava Carroll (University of Washington) answered in the top of the second with a two-run homer to even the score at three.

Johnson struck again in the third, breaking the tie with a grand slam to give the Ignite a 7-3 advantage. Carroll responded with her second home run of the game in the fourth to trim the deficit, but Wausau answered immediately with four runs in the bottom half to stretch its lead to 11-4.

Mickayla Tosch (Wichita State University) added a solo home run in the fifth, and the Night Mares mounted a late rally with four runs in the seventh. The comeback fell short, however, as Wausau held on for a 13-10 victory, handing Madison its first loss of the season in its seventeenth game.

Zoey Mills (East Florida State Community College) earned the win in the circle for the Ignite, while Andrea Jaskowiak (Colorado State University) took the loss for Madison.

Game 2

The Night Mares wasted little time responding in the second game. Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give Madison an early 2-0 lead. Wausau answered with one run in the second and two more in the third to move in front.

Kendra Lewis (Oklahoma State University) led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to tie the game at 3-3, but the Ignite regained the lead with a run in the bottom half. Madison took control in the fifth, as Lewis delivered an RBI single to put the Night Mares ahead 5-4 before Kyra Smith (Colorado State University) drove in two more runs to extend the lead to 7-4.

Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) added a solo home run in the sixth, and the Night Mares put the game out of reach in the seventh. Carroll capped off her outstanding day with a three-run double to make it 12-5, and Madison went on to earn a 13-5 victory.

Lewis picked up the win in the circle for the Night Mares, while Addy Kluck (Queens University) was charged with the loss for the Ignite. Ryan Maddox (University of Washington) recorded the save.

The Night Mares return home to Warner Park on Thursday to open a three-game series against the Minot Honeybees. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 28, 2026

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