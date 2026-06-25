Night Mares Announce June 26th Fireworks Postponement

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







The Madison Night Mares have announced the postponement of their fireworks show, originally scheduled for Friday, June 26th to Saturday, August 1st.

Due to guidance from Madison Parks, the June 26th fireworks show at Warner Park has been postponed to Saturday, August 1st. Warner Park shares a close proximity to an active Bald Eagle nesting area where the young have not yet fledged their nest.

For other questions about the Madison Night Mares, email info@madisonnightmares.com or call 608-246-4277.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 25, 2026

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