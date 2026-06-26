Night Mares Erase Eight-Run Deficit, Walk-Off Wausau Ignite

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (14-0) erased an eight-run deficit to stun the Wausau Ignite (5-8), at Warner Park on Thursday night.

With the game tied in the third, the Ignite offense exploded. Marley Teasley (University of Washington) started the rally with a two-run home run to make it 3-1. Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State University) followed with a two-run blast to extend the lead to 5-1, and Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) added a solo homer- Wausau's third of the inning- to make it 6-1. The Ignite tacked on three more runs in the inning to build a commanding 9-1 advantage.

The Night Mares immediately began their comeback. Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) led off the bottom of the third with a solo home run, and Kira Smith (Colorado State University) added another solo shot in the fourth to cut the deficit to 9-3.

Madison continued to rally in the fifth. Kendra Lewis (Oklahoma State University) delivered a two-run single to make it 9-5 before Emma Kavanagh (Virginia Tech) followed with an RBI single. Lewis later scored on a double play, trimming the Ignite lead to 9-7.

Still trailing by two entering the seventh, the Night Mares completed the comeback. Mickayla Tosch (Wichita State University) lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 9-8, and Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State University) scored the tying run on a wild pitch. Moments later, Kira Smith crossed the plate on another wild pitch to give Madison a dramatic 10-9 walk-off victory.

Andrea Jaskowiak (Colorado State University) kept the Night Mares within striking distance, tossing four scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. Zoey Mills (East Florida State Community College) took the loss for the Ignite.

The Night Mares return to Warner Park on Friday night to face the Grand Forks Spitfires. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 25, 2026

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