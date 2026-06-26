Ignite Lose 10-9 to Nighmares in Madison

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







The Wausau Ignite jumped to a 9-1 lead over the Madison Nightmares in the third inning off of three home runs from Marley Teasley (Washington), Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State), and Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside). The Ignite failed to score another run all game, and the Nightmares took advantage, chipping away at the lead slowly before walking off the game and improving their record to 14-0.

How it Happened

Megan McGinnis (St. Mary's - MN) drew a walk in her leadoff appearance. Marley Teasley advanced McGiniss to second with a single. Brynn Daniel (Northwestern State) reached base for the thirteenth straight game with a walk to load the bases, and McGinnis scored on a passed ball for the Ignite to take an early 1-0 lead. The Nightmares tied the game off of well-placed hits to level the game at 1-1 in the second inning.

The Ignite went three up and three down to start the second inning. A fantastic tracking catch by Kayla Priess (Butler) secured the first out of the inning, as well as a fantastic double play turned by Marley Teasley, which closed the second inning 1-1.

Megan McGinnis reached base again to lead off the third inning with a single up the middle. Marley Teasley smoked her fourth homer of the year to deep left field to put the Ignite up 3-0. Claire Calmes (UW Madison) was then drilled in the forearm, and Quinn Marnocha (SDSU) would enter to pinch run. Riley Schwisow then crushed her first homer of the year to center to put the ignite up 5-1. The Homers kept coming with Mia Johnson's bat flipping after her second homer of the year, putting the Ignite up further. Kayla Priess drew a walk next, and subsequently, Taylor Liebelt (Illinois State) singled, turned into a triple, and scored another run after an infield error. Sydney Spear (UW Madison) walked next, putting runners on the corners, bringing McGinnis back up to bat. McGinnis ripped her second single of the inning to score another run. A fielder's choice from Quinn Marnocha meant another score for the Ignite after a missed tag at third base. The Ignite closed their time at the plate in the third up 9-1. The nightmares immediately responded with a home run. Riley Stiles (Lake Forrest) followed the homer with her first strikeout of the game. The third inning would close with the Ignite up 9-2.

The Ignite quieted down in the fourth, going three up, three down. Another home run for the Nightmares cut the Ignite lead to six. Brooke Stienhorst (Loyola Chicago) made her fourth appearance of the year, coming in for relief of Stiles. A fantastic Taylor Liebelt catch ended the inning 9-3.

1-2-3 for the Ignite offence to start the fourth inning. After loading the bases, Zoey Mills (East Florida CC) would enter the game. The Nightmares charged back, taking on more runs, bringing the score to 9-7.

Marley Teasley led off the sixth with a walk and was stranded following the next 3 batters, each flying out. Zoey Mills and the defence did their job getting out of the sixth without giving up any runs.

Mia Johnson led off the seventh with a single squeaking by the third baseman. With one out, Taylor Liebelt once again delivered a clutch single, advancing Johnson to third. Sydney Spear forced a fielder's choice, advancing Johnson to third and putting runners on the corners. Runners would be stranded, and the Ignite entered the bottom of the seventh up 9-7. After getting a quick first out, the next two Nightmare batters walked. A miscommunication on a pop-up loaded the bases. Madison put the game within one after a sac fly to center. A passed ball tied the game with two outs and put the winning Nightmare on third. The Ignite lost 10-9 on another wild pitch.

Stats and Facts

The Ignite held the Nighmares to their fourth one-run game of the year.

Brynn Daniel now holds a 13-game on-base streak.

Megan McGinnis improved to a six-game hitting streak.

The Ignite's three homers accounted for the most hit in a game this year.

Coming Up Next

The Ignite will travel to LaCrosse to face the Steam on Friday the 26th, with first pitch set for 6:35 on Flo Sports. The Ignite will return home to face the LaCrosse Steam on Saturday, the 27th. First pitch is set for 5:05 pm.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on All Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 25, 2026

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