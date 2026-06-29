Habaneros Break Skid by Edging Minot

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







MINOT, N.D. - The Mankato Habaneros returned to the win column Sunday afternoon, defeating the Minot Honeybees 8-7 to snap their losing streak.

The Habaneros wasted no time getting on the board, scoring two runs in the opening inning before adding two more in the second to take an early 4-3 lead. After Minot answered with a run in the third, Mankato responded with two runs in the fourth and another pair in the sixth to build an 8-7 advantage.

Olivia Pichardo (University of California) led the offense with a perfect 4-for-4 performance, scoring three runs and driving in two. Sailor Hall (Pittsburgh State University) also had a standout day at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with two doubles and a game-high four RBIs. Alexis Duke (Augustana College, IL) added a hit and a run scored.

Hall made the start in the circle, tossing four innings with three strikeouts. Addie Garr (Augustana College, IL) came on in relief and shut the door, allowing just one hit and one unearned run over the final three innings while striking out four to earn the win.

The Habaneros totaled nine hits and held off a late Honeybees push to secure the 8-7 victory and end the road trip on a high note.

Mankato will face the Honeybees again Monday in Minot looking to build momentum in its next matchup. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 28, 2026

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