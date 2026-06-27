Tele Jennings Homers Twice as Madison Night Mares Defeat Grand Forks Spitfires

Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (15-0) built an early lead and cruised to a 10-1 victory over the Grand Forks Spitfires (7-6) on Friday night at Warner Park in the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Shannon Cunningham (San Diego State University) gave the Spitfires a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the top of the first inning. Madison answered immediately in the bottom half, as Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) launched a two-run home run to put the Night Mares in front 2-1. Later in the inning, Mickayla Tosch (Wichita State University) added a two-run homer to extend the lead to 4-1.

The Night Mares broke the game open in the second. Lucey drove in another run with an RBI double before Tele Jennings (University of Arizona) blasted a two-run home run to stretch the advantage to 8-1.

Madison stranded the bases loaded in the third but got another run back in the fourth when Jennings led off the inning with her second home run of the night. It was the first multi-home run game of her Northwoods League career and increased her season total to eight home runs.

The Night Mares tacked on one final run in the sixth to cap the scoring. Grand Forks was held scoreless after the opening inning as Ryan Maddox (University of Washington) tossed five shutout innings in relief to earn the win in the circle. Madison Wihlm (North Dakota State University) took the loss for the Spitfires.

The Night Mares and Spitfires continue their series at Warner Park on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 26, 2026

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