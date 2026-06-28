Night Mares Crush Five Homers in Win Over Grand Forks Spitfires

Published on June 27, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (16-0) defeated the Grand Forks Spitfires (7-7) in dominant fashion on Saturday afternoon at Warner Park.

The Night Mares wasted no time taking control. In the first inning, Tele Jennings (University of Arizona) lined a two-run single to put Madison ahead 2-0 before Emma Kavanagh (Virginia Tech) launched a two-run home run to extend the lead to 4-0.

Grand Forks got on the board in the second when Anna Elliott (University of Texas at Tyler) hit a two-run homer, but Madison responded with an offensive outburst in the bottom half. Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin), Jennings, Kavanagh and Mickayla Tosch (Wichita State University) blasted four consecutive home runs, stretching the Night Mares' advantage to 9-2.

The Spitfires added a run in the top of the third, but the Night Mares kept the pressure on offensively. Addie Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) scored on an error before Lucey delivered an RBI single to make it 11-3.

Madison added three more runs in the fourth inning. Kavanagh crossed the plate on a fielder's choice to make it 12-3, Tosch scored on a passed ball to push the lead to 13-3, and Ahmari Braden (University of Pittsburgh) lifted a sacrifice fly to cap the scoring at 14-3.

Kendall Weik (North Carolina State University) earned her fifth win of the season in the circle for the Night Mares. Sadie Kahl (University of Northern Colorado) was charged with the loss for the Spitfires.

The Night Mares travel to Wausau for a doubleheader against the Ignite on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Madison returns to Warner Park on Thursday to take on the Minot Honeybees at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 27, 2026

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