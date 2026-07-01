The Eaglets Have Fledged and Schedule Changes for July 2nd and July 3rd

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







The two eaglets that have been nesting on the island in the Warner Park lagoon have officially fledged their nest. The Madison Board of Park Commissioners approved fireworks displays at Warner Park this summer with the condition that the eaglets had fledged their nest prior to the display, assuring a safe environment for the eaglets.

Additionally, the Mallards and Night Mares have announced schedule changes for their games on July 2nd and July 3rd due to anticipated weather. After the July 3rd game, the Festival Foods Fireworks display is scheduled for approximately 9:30 p.m., which is the largest display in the area.

The Night Mares were previously scheduled to play a game on July 3rd prior to the Mallards game. That game will now become part of a softball double header on Thursday, July 2nd beginning at 4:05 p.m. with gates opening to fans at 3:45 p.m. All fans who bought tickets for July 3rd will be able to keep their tickets for that game and will be able to claim a free ticket for the July 2nd double header. The claim portal for fans to receive their free tickets will be open for 24 hours and will be sent directly to ticket holders via email.

The Mallards game on Friday, July 3rd, previously scheduled for 5:35 p.m., has been moved up to a 5:05 p.m. with gates opening to fans at 4:05 p.m. This updated start time is in anticipation of weather, with hopes of completing the game and postgame Festival Foods Fireworks display before weather affects the area. If the fireworks show cannot be completed, it will be postponed to the inaugural Northwoods League Softball All-Star Game at Warner Park on Saturday, July 11th pending Madison Fire approval. Stay tuned to the team's social media accounts for further fireworks updates.

The Night Mares game on Saturday, July 4th at 6:35 p.m. remains as scheduled.

For more questions about the Mallards and Night Mares, please contact info@mallardsbaseball.com, info@madisonnightmares.com, or call the ticket office at 608-246-4277.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 1, 2026

The Eaglets Have Fledged and Schedule Changes for July 2nd and July 3rd - Madison Night Mares

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