Ignite Lose Exciting Battle in State Capital

June 13, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







MADISON, WI - The Wausau Ignite came up just short in their first-ever road game in franchise history, as they dropped a 10-9 contest to the Madison Nightmares on Thursday night at Warner Park.

The Ignite have now lost to Madison on back-to-back days, but just by a total of three runs. In both games, Wausau brought the tying run to the plate, but unfortunately couldn't push it across.

The game was quite early, with Madison taking a 1-0 lead into the fourth inning. Wausau's Molly Fitzgerald (UMKC) brought a run in on a sacrifice fly to tie the score at 1-1. But in the bottom half of the frame, Madison scored four runs to take a commanding lead.

That's when Wausau fought back. In the fifth, Brooklyn Hofer (North Dakota) drilled a two-RBI single into center field, and Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) hit an RBI single of her own to cut Madison's lead to one. Johnson now has a league-leading nine RBIs in her first three games with the Ignite.

The Ignite then took the lead in the sixth, with Brooklyn Hofer taking a bases loaded walk, and then Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) following it up with a 2-RBI double. But Madison responded in the bottom half of the sixth, hitting a grand slam to take the lead for good.

Wausau did score two runs in the seventh, off a two-run home run by Reagan Proud (Upper Iowa). She became the fifth Wausau Ignite player to hit a home run this season, and it was the eighth home run hit by the team in its first three games as a franchise. However, that's as close as the Ignite would come, as Madison closed it out in the end to win its home opener.

While the Ignite drop to 1-2 on the early season, Wausau has now scored 34 runs on the season, meaning Wausau is averaging more than 10 runs per game. The Ignite have also recorded 30 total hits, with six players registering three or more hits to begin the campaign.

Wausau also loves to score late. The Ignite have scored a combined 19 runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings this season. In those innings, Wausau has hit four home runs from four different players.

The Ignite will now travel back to Athletic Park, where they are set to play five of their next eight games. That stretch begins when they face off against the Madison Nightmares tomorrow night, with first pitch expected at 6:35 p.m. Fans can catch every single Wausau Ignite game at Athletic Park this summer by purchasing tickets at ignitesoftball.com.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.