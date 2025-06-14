Madison Nights Mares Set New Run Record in Win Over Wausau Ignite

June 14, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau, WI - The Madison Night Mares (3-0) set a new Northwoods League Softball record for runs in a game, as they defeated the Wausau Ignite (1-3) 22-1 on Friday night at Athletic Park.

The Night Mares took the lead in the second inning, as Reganne Bennett (University of Michigan) hit a solo home run to make it 1-0 Madison. That was just the beginning of a gigantic offensive night, as the Night Mares scored eight more in the inning to take a commanding 9-0 lead.

In the third inning, the Night Mares put up another crooked number, as Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State University) and Bennett each homered during a twelve run inning. Madison took a 21-0 lead, completely running away with the contest.

Bennett finished the game with four hits, while Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin), Makenzie Foster (University of Wisconsin) and Paige Hanson (University of Wisconsin-Green Bay) picked up three hits apiece. Ella Stephenson (University of Michigan) homered in the fifth inning, and finished the night with three runs batted in.

Tayler Baker (South Dakota State University) picked up the win for the Night Mares in the circle, her second of the season. Maren Sauvageau (North Iowa Area Community College) was charged with the loss for the Ignite.

After an off day on Saturday, the Night Mares will return to the field on Sunday, to face the Ignite once again in Wausau at 1:05 p.m.







